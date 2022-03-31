© 2020 Health News Florida



An FDA panel narrowly sides against an experimental ALS drug

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
fda building.jpeg
AP

The vote by the agency's health advisers is a potential setback for patient groups who have lobbied for the medication’s approval for more than a year.

U.S. health advisers have narrowly ruled against an experimental drug for the debilitating illness known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 6-4 that a single study from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals failed to establish the drug’s effectiveness in treating the deadly neurodegenerative disease ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Wednesday's vote is a potential setback for patient groups who have lobbied for the medication’s approval for ALS for more than a year.

A majority of panelists agreed with a negative review published by FDA scientists earlier in the week. Some said they hoped results of a larger study now underway would provide more evidence of the drug's effectiveness. T

he panel's vote is nonbinding, and the FDA will make its final decision by July.

ALS destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord needed to walk, talk, swallow and — eventually — breathe. There is no cure and most people die within three to five years of their first symptoms.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Associated Press
Associated Press
