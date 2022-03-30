WHO reports that COVID deaths are up 40%, but cases are falling globally

The World Health Organization says the number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week.

But the U.N. health agency said that's likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India.

In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, WHO said on Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere.

It says about 10 million new COVID-19 infections and more than 45,000 deaths were reported worldwide over the past week.

WHO has said repeatedly that COVID-19 case counts are likely a vast underestimate and cautioned countries against dropping their comprehensive testing and other surveillance measures.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

