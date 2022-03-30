© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

WHO reports that COVID deaths are up 40%, but cases are falling globally

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT
china covid test.jpeg
AP
A resident prepares to get a COVID-19 tests at a residential community under lock down in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. As millions of Shanghai residents line up for coronavirus tests in the closed-down metropolis, authorities are promising tax cuts for shopkeepers and to keep its busy port functioning to limit disruptions to industry and trade.

The agency cautioned countries in recent weeks against dropping COVID surveillance measures, saying that doing so would cripple efforts to accurately track the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization says the number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week.

But the U.N. health agency said that's likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India.

In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, WHO said on Wednesday that the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere.

It says about 10 million new COVID-19 infections and more than 45,000 deaths were reported worldwide over the past week.

WHO has said repeatedly that COVID-19 case counts are likely a vast underestimate and cautioned countries against dropping their comprehensive testing and other surveillance measures.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida World Health OrganizationWHOCOVID-19Coronavirus
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content