© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FDA opens second COVID boosters to ages 50 and older and others at risk

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
moderna vaccine.jpeg
AP
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and older.

The CDC recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

Americans age 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Florida Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19CDCFDA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content