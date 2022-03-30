News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
FDA opens second COVID boosters to ages 50 and older and others at risk
The CDC recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.
Americans age 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it’s been at least four months since their last vaccination.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.
The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the highly contagious omicron variant.
Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.