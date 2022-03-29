DeSantis signs into law a measure to create student epilepsy plans

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will require schools to create “individualized” action plans to care for students who have epilepsy or seizure disorders.

The bill received unanimous approval from lawmakers during the legislative session that ended this month.

The individualized plans will have to be formed in consultation with parents and signed by students’ doctors.

The plans will be required to include details such as the students’ symptoms, emergency contact information, medications prescribed to the students and necessary accommodations for things like school trips and after-school activities.

School employees who have “regular contact” with students who have plans will be required to undergo training on how to care for students with epilepsy or seizure disorders.

Such training will have to include topics like how to recognize students’ symptoms.