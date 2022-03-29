© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

DeSantis signs into law a measure to create student epilepsy plans

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 29, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
epilepsy-purple-brain-ribbon.jpg
Voice for Epilepsy

The law requires schools to create “individualized seizure action” plans at the request of parents, with the plans providing guidelines for caring for students with epilepsy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will require schools to create “individualized” action plans to care for students who have epilepsy or seizure disorders.

The bill received unanimous approval from lawmakers during the legislative session that ended this month.

The individualized plans will have to be formed in consultation with parents and signed by students’ doctors.

The plans will be required to include details such as the students’ symptoms, emergency contact information, medications prescribed to the students and necessary accommodations for things like school trips and after-school activities.

School employees who have “regular contact” with students who have plans will be required to undergo training on how to care for students with epilepsy or seizure disorders.

Such training will have to include topics like how to recognize students’ symptoms.

Tags

Health News Florida epilepsyseizuresseizure disorderchildren's healthschools2022 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantis
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content