Scientists find that COVID-19 may cause greater damage to the heart

Juan Sosa, 58, was at home doing pushups in the Brandon bedroom where he had isolated himself for almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

His mild symptoms were long gone. He was vaccinated and had been feeling healthy.

It was September, and it was the final day of his quarantine.

As he exercised, he thought he had gas and wasn’t too worried. But the pain was severe so he drove himself to a walk-in clinic. Doctors quickly determined Sosa was having a heart attack.

An ambulance rushed him to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where he nearly died until cardiologist Hoshedar Tamboli and other health workers saved his life.

Sosa’s case, which played out in late September, fits a striking pattern among COVID-19 patients nationwide – one that researchers and practitioners alike are working furiously to understand.

Scientists now believe that COVID-19 patients suffer more than respiratory issues. Several studies have revealed that the virus can also damage the heart.

For those with a heart condition, the threat is even greater.

