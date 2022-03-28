© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 'in growth phase' in Florida, researchers find

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Chang
Published March 28, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT
University of Miami researchers have been tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants through genomic sequencing. In this photo, Dr. David Andrews, associate professor at UM’s Miami Miller School of Medicine, reviews data with senior medical technologist Ranjini Valiathan and Paola Pagan, executive director of laboratory operations.
Evan Garcia
/
University of Miami via Miami Herald
University of Miami researchers have been tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants through genomic sequencing. The efforts leaders says: “We are now mirroring the national trends."

Two years and four waves into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s starting to feel like déjà vu all over again.

A new subvariant of omicron, called BA.2, is driving most new COVID-19 infections around the world and now accounts for about 1 in 3 cases in the United States and more than half in certain regions, according to surveillance data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC data show that in the Southeast, including Florida, BA.2 made up about 1 in 5 cases where virus samples were sequenced during the week ending March 19, the most recent period available. Elsewhere, including the New England region, the omicron subvariant makes up more than half of all cases.

However, there has been no corresponding spike in cases, and COVID-related deaths have dropped nationally to their lowest point since late November, prior to the omicron surge.

In Miami-Dade, a team of University of Miami researchers has been tracking variants through genomic sequencing of samples taken from COVID-positive patients at UHealth Tower, Jackson Memorial Hospital and students and staff on UM’s campuses.

Read more from our news partners at the Miami Herald.


Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

