WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Current case count remains low as Florida reaches 73,000 COVID deaths

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 28, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
Red and gray 3D model of COVID-19. Looks like a sphere with red trees on it.
CDC
/

During the week of March 18-24, the state had 8,774 reported cases. The total the previous week was 8,049. The state now issues reports every two weeks.

More than 73,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to a report issued Friday by the state Department of Health.

The report said 73,027 residents had died as of a Thursday count. That was up from 71,860 in a report issued March 11. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.

The report also showed that newly reported cases of COVID-19 remain low after a massive surge in cases in December and January amid the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

During the week of March 18 to Thursday, the state had 8,774 reported cases. The total the previous week was 8,049. By comparison, Florida had 286,791 cases during the week of Jan. 14 to Jan. 20.

The Department of Health has started issuing the reports every other week, after issuing them weekly during the past several months.

COVID-19 Coronavirus
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida