Governor receives a bill that would create student epilepsy plans

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday formally received an education bill that calls for creating individualized plans to care for students who have epilepsy or seizure disorders.

Lawmakers unanimously passed the bill (HB 173) during the legislative session that ended last week. DeSantis will have until April 6 to act on it.

The bill would require schools to create “individualized seizure action” plans at the request of parents, with the plans providing guidelines for caring for students with epilepsy.

The plans would have to be developed and signed by medical professionals in consultation with the students’ parents. Plans also would be required to include information such as the students’ symptoms, emergency contacts and details about medications and how to administer them.

School employees who have “regular contact” with students who have individualized plans would be required to complete training on caring for students with epilepsy and seizure disorders.

