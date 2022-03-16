News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
WHO says global COVID deaths fell 17% last week, but cases are rising
The agency says the data “should be interpreted with caution,” noting that many countries are testing far less than previously, meaning that many new cases are going undetected.
The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus deaths reported worldwide fell by 17% in the last week even as COVID-19 infections rose.
The data reverses a decline in infections that first began in January.
In the U.N. health agency’s latest weekly report on the pandemic, WHO said there were more than 11 million new COVID-19 infections last week - about an 8% rise - and 43,000 new deaths.
The biggest increase in cases were seen in the Western Pacific and Africa, where infections rose by 29% and 12% respectively. Elsewhere, cases dropped by more than 20% in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.
