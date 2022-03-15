One father's experience as Ronald McDonald House of Orlando starts to roll back COVID protocols

Ronald McDonald House of Orlando has announced it’s starting to lift several of its COVID protocols including limited capacity this month as cases decline.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with dad John Mooney about his family’s experience staying in the house the past three weeks and how it’s been nothing short of a godsend.

Click the Listen button above to hear the interview.

Here are a few excerpts:

On his daughter’s illness and hospitalization: “And from that point forward for the next 18 hours, it was just a blur to us. But she was in septic shock. And there was a chance that we could lose her that night. So, it was really just a scary, scary time.”

On what the Ronald McDonald House has meant to his family: “Like having a room, having a shower and not having to sleep on the hospital bed is just kind of like a home away from home. It gets you away from all the beeping of all the monitors and interruptions of the nurses and stuff like that.”

On why he won’t stop commuting between Oxford and Lake Nona with rising gas prices: “Yep. Yep. I might change the cars. We’ll get a motorcycle. Make it easier. Yeah, I mean, we’ll do anything we can to stay here.”

