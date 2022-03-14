© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
childrencovid AP.jpeg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Brooklynn Chiles, 8, glances up from her smart phone at home where she lives with her mother, Danielle Chiles in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Brooklynn lost her father to COVID-19 last year and has tested positive three times herself. She is part of a NIH-funded multi-year study at Children's National Hospital to look at impacts of COVID-19 on children's physical health and quality of life.

Some suffer unexplained symptoms long after the virus is gone. Others get reinfected. Some seem to recover, only to be struck later by a mysterious condition that causes severe organ inflammation.

More than 12.7 million children in the U.S. alone have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Generally, the coronavirus doesn’t hit kids as severely as adults. But some have bizarre outcomes.

Some youngsters suffer unexplained symptoms long after the virus is gone — what’s often called long COVID. Others get reinfected. Some seem to recover fine, only to be struck later by a mysterious condition that causes severe organ inflammation.

Doctors at Children’s National in Washington, D.C., and multiple other hospitals armed with money from the National Institutes of Health are studying children to try to figure out why.

