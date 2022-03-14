News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle
Some suffer unexplained symptoms long after the virus is gone. Others get reinfected. Some seem to recover, only to be struck later by a mysterious condition that causes severe organ inflammation.
More than 12.7 million children in the U.S. alone have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That's according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Generally, the coronavirus doesn’t hit kids as severely as adults. But some have bizarre outcomes.
Doctors at Children’s National in Washington, D.C., and multiple other hospitals armed with money from the National Institutes of Health are studying children to try to figure out why.