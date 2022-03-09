© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

White House says that Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
Jen Psaki
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Press secretary Jen Psaki says “this is what is at stake in our fight against COVID.”

The administration says more money from Congress is “urgent” to buy antibody treatments, preventive injections for the immunocompromised and to fund community testing sites.

The White House is warning that the U.S. will soon start running out of money to bolster COVID-19 testing supplies and to guarantee that uninsured Americans keep getting free treatment for the virus - unless Congress swiftly approves more funding.

Nearly a year after passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the administration says the federal government has nearly depleted funding dedicated directly to COVID-19 response. It says more money from Congress is “urgent” to buy antibody treatments, preventive injections for the immunocompromised and to fund community testing sites.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says “this is what is at stake in our fight against COVID.”

Lawmakers say they are close to an agreement tied to a government funding bil that would include at least $15 billion in response to the request.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

