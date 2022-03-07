HCA adds its name to hospitals in Orange Park, Jacksonville and Gainesville

HCA Healthcare has changed the name of three Florida hospitals it owns to reflect they are part of the company's statewide network of health care providers.

The rebranding includes:

North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville is now HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Memorial Hospital Jacksonville is now HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Orange Park Medical Center, south of Jacksonville, has been renamed HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, says it has 11,000 doctors across 450 facilities in Florida, including hospitals, physician practices, freestanding emergency rooms and urgent-care centers.

“Our Florida colleagues and physicians have always been united in their commitment to serving our patients and caring like family. Over the past two years, we’ve come together in ways that better serve our communities and our colleagues, proving that our connectedness is our strength,” said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare. “This transition reflects our mission and our commitment to all we serve as we continue to work together to deliver high-quality care for patients across the Sunshine State.”

In December, HCA said it will build hospitals in Gainesville, The Villages area and Fort Myers.

