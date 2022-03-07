Eight additional free COVID test kits can be ordered from the federal government

A second round of free COVID test kits can be ordered from the federal government.

Beginning Monday, people can go online to usps.com/testkits to request up to eight additional kits.

The only information required to fill out the form is a name, working email and mailing address including ZIP code.

The U.S. Postal Service typically ships the tests within seven to 10 days.

The Postal Service says it’s already delivered more than 270 million kits as part of the Biden administration’s plan to make testing universal.

