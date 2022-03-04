Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free, governor says

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis is considered cancer-free following treatment and surgery for breast cancer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday.

"After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free," Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor in late January said she finished chemotherapy treatments.

The 41-year-old Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events.

The couple has three children.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” Casey DeSantis said in the statement. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

