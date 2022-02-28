© 2020 Health News Florida



Over half of the nation's abortions are now done with pills, not surgery

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST
Abortion Pills
Jeff Roberson
/
AP
Containers of the medication used to end an early pregnancy sit on a table inside a Planned Parenthood clinic, Oct. 29, 2021, in Fairview Heights, Ill. A report released Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 says most U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery. The trend spiked during the pandemic as telemedicine increased and pills by mail were allowed.

The Guttmacher Institute report says pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions in 2020. That's up from roughly 40% in 2019.

A new report shows over half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery.

The trend spiked during the COVID pandemic as telemedicine increased and pills by mail were allowed.

Use of abortion pills has been rising since 2000 when the Food and Drug Administration approved the the main drug used in medication abortions.

FDA action early in the pandemic allowed abortion pills to be mailed..

Abortion opponents continue to seek additional limits through state legislatures.

