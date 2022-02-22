Report claims CDC isn't publishing portions of COVID data it receives

A New York Times report claims the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published only a fraction of the data it has collected on COVID-19 that could help state and local health officials slow the virus.

The Times’ report, posted Sunday, cited “several people familiar with the data.”

According to the report, much of the withheld information could help better target efforts to control the coronavirus.

Examples included incomplete data on hospitalizations by age, race and vaccination status and, until recently, wastewater surveillance.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said the agency has been slow to release the different streams of data “because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time.”

She also said there was concern the information might be misinterpreted.

