WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Report claims CDC isn't publishing portions of COVID data it receives

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published February 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during a 2021 White House briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples included incomplete information on hospitalizations by age, race and vaccination status and, until recently, wastewater surveillance.

A New York Times report claims the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published only a fraction of the data it has collected on COVID-19 that could help state and local health officials slow the virus.

The Times’ report, posted Sunday, cited “several people familiar with the data.”

According to the report, much of the withheld information could help better target efforts to control the coronavirus.

According to the report, much of the withheld information could help better target efforts to control the coronavirus.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said the agency has been slow to release the different streams of data “because basically, at the end of the day, it’s not yet ready for prime time.”

She also said there was concern the information might be misinterpreted.

Click here to read the New York Times report.

Health News Florida CoronavirusCOVID-19CDC
