A Tallahassee hospital is offering psychiatry and dermatology residencies to UCF med students

Lack of hospital residencies is cited as a major reason for the doctor shortage affecting the health care industry. A Tallahassee hospital will soon offer residencies to medical students in the hope many of them will settle down in the Capital City, thus helping alleviate the local shortage.

The residencies will be offered to students at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Capital Regional Medical Center CEO Alan Keesee said the residencies in the fields of psychiatry and dermatology will get underway this summer.

“All in all at the peak, when we have all three years for both programs, we’ll have over 20 residents in-house at the hospital," Keesee said.

A big positive of the program, said Keesee, is that so many doctors stay after their residencies.

“By training doctors here, our goal is that they find a home here long-term because they fall in love with our great community. They move here for three years, and hopefully stay here permanently,” Keesee said.

That's especially helpful, added Keesee, because of the need for both medical disciplines in the area.

