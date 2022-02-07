COVID-related deaths in Florida increase 1,324 as new cases continue to decline

Another 1,324 Floridians have died with COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health's weekly coronavirus report released on Friday.

New cases and hospitalizations continued to decline in Florida.

The death tally showed the largest weekly increase since the week ending Oct. 7, 2021. The state’s COVID-related death toll stands at 66,279.

The United States surpassed 900,000 COVID deaths on Friday.

Meantime, the state reported an additional 132,622 coronavirus cases for the week ending Thursday, down from 198,718 the week before.



As of Friday evening, there were 8,132 people hospitalized with COVID in Florida. That's down more than 15% from a week earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases statewide dropped from 23.5% to 18%.



Vaccinations increased slightly, as 74% of Florida residents aged five and older have received at least one shot.

The following is a summary from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

Cases: 5,610,370 positive cases, an increase of 132,622 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 15,325,335 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 26,828. In all, 74% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine, up one percent from a week ago.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases statewide was 18%, down from 23.5% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 66,279 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,324 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

* - Vaccination rate includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

