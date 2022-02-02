News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Want COVID alerts from the Department of Health? There's a subscription service for that.
The agency has launched a public information system that can send automatic alerts to a phone or email.
The Florida Department of Health has launched a public information system that can send automatic alerts on COVID-19 and health emergencies to a phone or email.
To sign up, go to www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom, click on "subscribe to the public list" and enter a cellphone number or personal email address.
Subscribing to this system does not alter updates from county health department, the agency wrote in a tweet.
PSA: We have a new mass information distribution system. To stay up-to-date with DOH updates, make sure to subscribe to our new system. These updates include press releases & general public updates from @HealthyFla.— Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) February 1, 2022
Subscribe here: https://t.co/Trl1wdfsQ5
Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.