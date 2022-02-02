© 2020 Health News Florida



Want COVID alerts from the Department of Health? There's a subscription service for that.

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST
The agency has launched a public information system that can send automatic alerts to a phone or email. 

The Florida Department of Health has launched a public information system that can send automatic alerts on COVID-19 and health emergencies to a phone or email. 

To sign up, go to www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom, click on "subscribe to the public list" and enter a cellphone number or personal email address.

Subscribing to this system does not alter updates from county health department, the agency wrote in a tweet.


