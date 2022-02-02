Want COVID alerts from the Department of Health? There's a subscription service for that.

The Florida Department of Health has launched a public information system that can send automatic alerts on COVID-19 and health emergencies to a phone or email.

To sign up, go to www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom, click on "subscribe to the public list" and enter a cellphone number or personal email address.

Subscribing to this system does not alter updates from county health department, the agency wrote in a tweet.

PSA: We have a new mass information distribution system. To stay up-to-date with DOH updates, make sure to subscribe to our new system. These updates include press releases & general public updates from @HealthyFla.



Subscribe here: https://t.co/Trl1wdfsQ5 — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) February 1, 2022



