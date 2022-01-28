Have COVID restrictions kept you from visiting a loved one at a health care facility?

For nearly two years, the coronavirus pandemic has forced hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities to limit visitors from seeing patients in order to curb the spread of infection. Some restrictions have eased since the initial lockdowns of 2020, but others return when communities experience case surges.

Health leaders have argued the safety protocols are necessary to protect patients and staff, but there are also unintended consequences, including harms to mental health and the separation of families at pivotal moments, such as the death of a loved one.

Now, state lawmakers are considering legislation that would require some facilities to allow visitors under certain circumstances.

How has your family has been affected by visitation restrictions during the pandemic? Did you have to say goodbye to a loved one on Zoom? Were you hospitalized for an extended period of time and couldn’t see your family?

Fill out this form to share your experiences with us and, if you’re willing, a reporter may get in touch with you for a story. Thanks for being part of the conversation.

