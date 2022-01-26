© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida veterinarians find that dogs and cats can get COVID

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Cindy Krischer Goodman - Sun Sentinel
Published January 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST

Pets worldwide have been infected, mostly after close contact with people with the virus.

As omicron sweeps through households in Florida, more pet owners are reporting their dogs or cats show signs of coronavirus.

While COVID-19 in pets is a rare occurrence, veterinarians now know it can happen. Pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19.

One manufacturer of a COVID PCR test for pets, IDEXX Laboratories, has tested over 5,000 specimens collected from dogs, cats and horses who had respiratory illnesses. The tests confirmed more than three dozen cases of COVID in a dog or cat during the pandemic. The animals most often were in a household where humans had the virus.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2022 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19veterinarianpets
Cindy Krischer Goodman - Sun Sentinel
See stories by Cindy Krischer Goodman - Sun Sentinel
