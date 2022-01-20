© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Could recent inconsistent COVID data indicate another peak is ahead?

WMFE | By Amy Green
Published January 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST
Justin-Senior_0.jpg
Justin Senior is CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance, which represents hospitals across the state.

Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance, says omicrfon numbers are following a trend set by previous variants in that they rose fast and now are bouncing up and down.

Justin Senior, CEO of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance, says he sees hope in recent conflicting coronavirus data. 

He says the numbers could indicate the highly contagious omicron variant is peaking and will start to decline. 

Across Central Florida, the positivity rate among new cases remains about 30%, indicating a high rate of community spread.  

Senior says the numbers are following a trend set by previous variants in that they rose fast and now are bouncing up and down. 

“So we are in that phase where over the last seven days there have been several days where the census dropped, and there have been some where it’s increased. But it’s bouncing around a little bit right now, and hopefully that means that’s an indication that we’re at the peak and it’ll start going down.” 

He says hospitalizations remain high but not like they were with the delta variant.

The Safety Net Hospital Alliance represents hospitals across the state.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusSafety Net Hospital Allianceomicron variant
Amy Green
Related Content