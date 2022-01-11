Florida has another weekend surge in COVID cases

Monday normally brings two days worth of updated COVID-19 data from state and federal health officials. The figures released Monday were among some of the highest numbers yet.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 126,000 more Floridians tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday. That brings the state's total to almost 4.76 million cases.

The increase is attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant, which has surged in Florida over the past month. Researchers say the variant brings milder symptoms than the delta variant that surged over thepast summer.

CDC data showed an additional 182 deaths due to COVID-related complications, raising that total to 62,810.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported hospitalizations for COVID-19 also spiked Monday. Just under 9,900 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, up almost 800 from a day earlier.

That remains under delta's peak of more than 15,000 patients, but it's the highest number of hospitalizations since mid-September.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7