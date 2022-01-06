DeSantis clarifies that there will be no restrictions on COVID tests in updated guidance

COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to all Floridians that need one, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday, clarifying earlier statements about recommendations the state is developing.

DeSantis said the state would simply be putting out updated guidelines that would point out what is “high-value testing” versus “low-value testing” based on risk for COVID-19.

He claims that a lot of people are getting tested out of fear rather than need.

“If you’re somebody who is very low risk, no health problems, no symptoms, just testing over and over again is not really clinically proven to be very much of a value,” DeSantis said. “Again, you’re free to do it. But we’re putting that out there so that people understand.”

DeSantis, speaking Kissimmee, said there won’t be any restrictions when it comes to the number of tests a person can get over the counter or at a testing facility.

“If you want to go into the drug store and buy 15 tests for yourself to have, you’re free to do that,” he said.

The governor said the state has yet to receive any at-home test kits from the Biden administration. The White House has promised more than 500 million of these kits to Americans.

On Monday, state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the Florida Department of Health intends to publish the new testing guidelines that would target seniors and medically vulnerable individuals.

Ladapo, teasing the guidance would seek to “unwind the testing psychology” of the federal government.

DeSantis on Tuesday said the state didn't want to wait on the federal distribution so it is planning to send its own tests to vulnerable Floridians.

On Tuesday, Florida reported 51,644 new COVID cases. The Sunshine State is now in the top 10 states leading the omicron surge.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Wednesday that showed 7,647 Florida inpatients had COVID, up from 6,914 on Tuesday. Wednesday’s total also was nearly double the 3,836 inpatients from a week earlier. There 843 in intensive care, up from 443 a week earlier.

Hospitalizations related to COVID remain below that of the summer delta surge. Also, there is no breakdown of patients that tested positive after being admitted for another reason.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

