WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CDC urges Americans to stay ‘up to date’ on COVID shots but isn't changing 'fully vaccinated’ meaning

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 6, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
fauci and walensky.jpeg
AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, arrive to participate in the White House COVID-19 call with the National Governors Association on Dec. 27, 2021.

Officials are encouraging people to get booster doses to stave off serious illness and death from the delta and omicron variants, but there's no official change in the definition of fully vaccinated. .

U.S. health officials say they are not changing the definition of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19. But they are urging Americans to stay “up to date” on their virus protection by getting booster shots when eligible.

The move to keep the existing definition of fully vaccination — either two doses of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — comes as health officials warned of waning protections from the initial doses.

The decision to keep the initial definition means that federal vaccination mandates for travel or employment won’t require a booster dose.

“Individuals are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they’ve received their primary series,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “That definition is not changing. We are now recommending that individuals stay up to date with additional doses that they are eligible for.”

The CDC posted information for Americans to more easily determine their eligibility for booster doses so as to remain up to date with their COVID-19 shots.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

