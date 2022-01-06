CDC urges Americans to stay ‘up to date’ on COVID shots but isn't changing 'fully vaccinated’ meaning

U.S. health officials say they are not changing the definition of being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19. But they are urging Americans to stay “up to date” on their virus protection by getting booster shots when eligible.

The move to keep the existing definition of fully vaccination — either two doses of the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — comes as health officials warned of waning protections from the initial doses.

The decision to keep the initial definition means that federal vaccination mandates for travel or employment won’t require a booster dose.

“Individuals are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they’ve received their primary series,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “That definition is not changing. We are now recommending that individuals stay up to date with additional doses that they are eligible for.”

The CDC posted information for Americans to more easily determine their eligibility for booster doses so as to remain up to date with their COVID-19 shots.

