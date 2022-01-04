© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fort Lauderdale hospital closes its maternity ward amid a COVID-related staff shortage

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST
holy cross hospital.png
Google Maps
The announcement from Holy Cross comes as Florida continues to shatter daily records for new COVID cases, fueled by the omicron variant.

Nearby hospitals including Memorial Healthcare System and Broward Health are taking on patients from Holy Cross Health.

A Fort Lauderdale hospital has temporarily closed its maternity ward due to staff shortages related to recent outbreaks of COVID-19.

Mothers-to-be who had planned on giving birth at Holy Cross Health will have to find another option.

“In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice,"Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker said in a statement issued Sunday.

She said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Post-Partum units at the hospital remain open.

Nearby hospitals including Memorial Healthcare System and Broward Health are taking on patients from Holy Cross in the meantime.

The announcement from Holy Cross comes as Florida continues to shatter daily records for new COVID cases, fueled by the omicron variant. The variant is now the dominant strain across the United States.

Since the Christmas holiday, there have been long lines at testing sites across Florida.

