Florida reports 20,194 COVID cases on Wednesday, most in a day since September

More than 20,000 Floridians tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest single-day count since Sept. 1, according to federal data.

The 20,194 cases reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were added since Tuesday's report, bringing the state's total to 3,799,661.

It comes just a day after the state reported 12,915 cases. The last time Florida exceeded 10,000 reported daily cases was on Sept. 21.

While the cases were recorded in the past few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

Florida has added almost 106,000 new cases this month, after two months with fewer than 100,000 cases.

Hospital officials across the state are reporting that the rapid spread of the omicron variant is playing a role in the increasing numbers. The varant is highly contagious compared to previous strains but so far appears to show milder symptoms in most patients, researchers have said.

Hospitalizations where COVID-19 is the primary reason also jumped by 206 to 1,849 Wednesday. That's up more than 18 percent in the past week.

In addition, 314 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, just over 5% of Florida's staffed ICU beds.

Deaths were unchanged at 62,264.

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7