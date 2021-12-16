© 2020 Health News Florida



Judge overturns Purdue Pharma settlement that protected the Sacklers from opioid lawsuits

By Associated Press
Published December 16, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST
purdue pharma opioid protester.jpeg
AP
Jen Trejo from California holds a sign during a protest with advocates for opioid victims outside the Department of Justice, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Trejo's son Christopher was 32 when he died. A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from lawsuits.

A federal judge has overturned a bankruptcy settlement worth more than $4 billion that granted immunity from opioid lawsuits to members of the family who owns the company that makes OxyContin.

A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found flaws in the way the bankruptcy settlement protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from lawsuits.

Purdue immediately said it would appeal Thursday's decision.

The ruling sides with one federal government office, eight states and a handful of other parties over thousands who had claims against Purdue and came to support the settlement.

The Sacklers would have funded much of the settlement in exchange for the legal protections.

