Proposal could set the stage for converting public health systems to nonprofits

A House Republican has filed a proposal that would create a process for shifting public health care systems to nonprofit organizations.

Rep. Adam Botana, R-Bonita Springs, filed the proposal (HB 897) this week for consideration during the upcoming legislative session, which will start Jan. 11.

Under the proposal, the boards of public health care systems could decide through supermajority votes to do formal evaluations of converting the systems to nonprofit organizations.

After the evaluations, the boards could negotiate with county officials over the terms of moving to nonprofit organizations.

An agreement ultimately would need approval from supermajorities of the boards of the public-health care systems and the counties.