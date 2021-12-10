How worried should we be about omicron? Do we need a COVID booster and flu shots?

Since being reported in South Africa this month, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in at least 20 states, including Florida. Omicron cases have been reported in at least 58 countries around the world.

While researchers work to determine how transmissible the variant is, how severe cases are and how well existing vaccines protect against it, health systems across the country are preparing for what could be a new COVID wave.

Although it is too early to know with certainty until more data is collected, the South African Medical Research Council recently reported that over the past two weeks, most patients hospitalized with the omicron variant have not required extra oxygen to breathe.

Dr. Stephanie Stovall, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Lee Health System, and Dr. Marissa Levine, University of South Florida professor of public health, join WGCU's Gulf Coast Live for a discussion of the omicron varant.

We get the basics of what’s known so far, and how new information about variants are disseminated to health care workers and administrators. We also talk about vaccinations and how booster shots work, as well as where the flu vaccine fits into the conversation.

Click on the "Listen" button to start the program.



