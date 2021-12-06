© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z, according to a poll from AP-NORC and MTV

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published December 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST
AP Poll Generation Z Pandemic
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
Locks cover the fence on the Love Bridge in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh as a person walks by Nov. 3, 2021.

Among Americans in Gen Z — the survey included ages 13 to 24 — 46% said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared with 36% of Millennials and 31% in Generation X.

A new poll finds that the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic have been especially hard for younger Americans, in particular when it comes to their education and social lives.

The poll from MTV Entertainment Group and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans ages 13 through 56 think the pandemic made parts of their lives harder, but Gen Z reported higher levels of disruption to their education and dating lives.

Among Americans in Gen Z — the survey included ages 13 to 24 — 46% said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared with 36% of Millennials and 31% in Generation X.

Health experts say it's consistent with what they're seeing as younger people report higher rates of anxiety and depression following months of remote learning.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press