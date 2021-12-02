New UF Health Jax centers combine emergency room and urgent care

UF Health Jacksonville is bringing a new emergency health care concept to Duval County in a partnership with Dallas-based Intuitive Health,

The centers combine the facilities of an emergency room with those of an urgent care center.

Health professionals triage patients to determine if their circumstances warrant emergency or urgent care treatment.

There wll be three Jacksonville locations. Intuitive Health also has centers in southeast and northwest Florida.

