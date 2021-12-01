We highlight the latest Unequal Shots story on African Americans and mental health

This week, we look at the latest from WUSF’s ongoing Unequal Shots project.

The pandemic continues to stress the mental health of many people. But it's been especially hard for some Black Americans, who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and already faced barriers to care.

First, host Steve Newborn talks with Stephanie Colombini, who wrote the story, and Dr. Angela Hill of USF’s Taneja College of Pharmacy.

RELATED: The pandemic strained mental health for Black Americans. It’s also amplifying calls for change

Later on, he speaks with LaDonna Butler, founder of the Well for Life in St. Petersburg. Butler, a licensed mental health counselor who has a doctorate in counselor education and supervision, was featured in Colombini’s story.

She organized a weekend-long summit this past summer called "Healing While Black" to raise awareness about mental health for people of color in the Tampa Bay area. Held over four days, the event took place in different spaces including a barber shop and a community block party to create a safe space for tough conversations about mental health.

In these additional excerpts from her interview with Newborn, Butler talks about the impact that The Well for Life and events like “Healing While Black” have on the local African American community.

