HCA announces plans to build three hospitals in Florida

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published December 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST
HCA Healthcare Results
Alex Brandon
/
AP
In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, speaks in Washington, D.C. This week, Hanzen cited Florida's population growth in announcing the construction of three new hospitals.

HCA Healthcare, which operates 47 hospitals in Florida, said Tuesday it will build additional hospitals in Gainesville, The Villages area and Fort Myers.

“Florida continues to experience rapid population growth, and the addition of these new hospitals will help HCA Florida Healthcare meet the increasing need for acute care services in these areas,” Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare, said in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the state and enhance our ability to care for patients.”

The Tennessee-based company is known as HCA Healthcare Florida in the state.

Construction is expected to start next year on a 90-bed hospital in Gainesville, a 60-bed hospital near The Villages and a 100-bed hospital in Fort Myers, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

