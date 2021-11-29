© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Merriam-Webster chooses 'vaccine' as the 2021 word of the year

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST
vaccine image.jpeg
AP

Lookups for “vaccine” increased 601% over 2020, when the first U.S. shot was administered in December after quick development, and months of speculation and discussion over efficacy.

With an expanded definition to reflect the times, Merriam-Webster has declared an omnipresent truth as its 2021 word of the year: vaccine.

Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for the dictionary company, tells the Associated Press that lookups for the word vaccine increased 601% over 2020, when the first U.S. shot was administered that December after quick development, and months of speculation and discussion over efficacy.

Even more telling, searches on the Merriam-Webster website increased by 1,048% over 2019, before the COVID pandemic took hold.

The selection follows “vax” as word of the year from the folks who publish the Oxford English Dictionary. And it comes after Merriam-Webster chose “pandemic” as tops in lookups last year on its online site.

Read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus vaccinevaccinationCoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press