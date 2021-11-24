© 2020 Health News Florida



Companion bills reaffirming a right to an abortion are filed in Florida

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published November 24, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST
nerudol
/
Reaffirming someone's right to an abortion is what a new bill filed in the Legislature would do. Its sponsor Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, says it will be a way to start conversations with Republicans that abortion is healthcare.

The Democrat sponsors says even if the proposals do not get hearings in the Legislature, they can start conversations with Republicans that abortion is health care.

Two Florida Democratic lawmakers have filed companion bills declaring abortion a fundamental right.

Their proposal would bar state and local governments and civilians from interfering, unduly burdening, discriminating against or denying a person's right to abortion.

Those who feel that right has been violated could take legal action to recover damages and attorney fees, and costs under the proposal.

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, one of the bill's sponsors, said it will be a way to start conversations with Republicans that abortion is health c are.

"Even if it doesn't get one hearing, it's still an opportunity for us to discuss the fact that Florida's constitution provides a right of privacy which provides for the right to have an abortion," Berman said.

A Texas-style abortion bill has already been filed in the Florida Legislature. The law in Texas bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected and lets private citizens sue anyone who helps a person facing that circumstance get an abortion.

Some Republican leaders have expressed discomfort with the measure inspired by the Texas law but say they are still planning more limits on abortion.

