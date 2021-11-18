© 2020 Health News Florida



As mental health effects of the pandemic linger, a 211 center still sees high call volumes

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published November 18, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
crisis center of tampa bay.jpg
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
A member of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Child Development Infoline team works with a caller.

Florida Matters checks back in with Clara Reynolds, CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, for another frank conversation about what her center continues to hear from callers.

florida_matters logo.png

On this week's Florida Matters, we're talking about mental health in the time of coronavirus with Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Illness, isolation and job loss are behind some of the stresses leading Tampa Bay residents to call 211. And even as the pandemic wanes, Reynolds said there are still long-term emotional and economic issues that lead to calls.

Host Steve Newborn and Reynolds also talk about mental health solutions for the holidays and how to prompt a loved one get help.

You can listen to Steve’s conversation with Reynolds by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Health News FloridaFlorida MattersCOVID-19Coronavirusmental healthchildren's mental healthCrisis Center of Tampa Bay
