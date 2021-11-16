Health professionals call on lawmakers to reject DeSantis' request to ban vax mandate

Physicians and other health professionals issued a call Monday for Florida lawmakers to reject any bans on COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. New legislation is forthcoming even as Florida has logged more than 60,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The legislature has convened a special session at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to craft laws designed to ban such mandates.

"We are deeply concerned that he is using this week's session as a platform to raise his political profile by promoting policies that his base may appreciate, but which we as doctors can say without a doubt will put people in danger," said Miami cardiologist Dr. Bernard Ashby, Florida lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, which hosted the media event via Zoom.

"Gov. DeSantis’s COVID-19 response has led and will continue to lead to unnecessary and avoidable suffering and death," said Dr. Fred Southwick, an infectious disease specialist in Gainesville who blamed disinformation and politics for the 16,000 deaths that happened during last summer’s surge of the delta variant. "The coronavirus doesn't know the difference between a Republican and a Democrat.”

"Gov. DeSantis’s special legislative session won't help schools and businesses remain open safely," said Dr. Jennifer Cowart, an internist in Jacksonville who said she wants more emphasis at the state level on vaccinations. "In fact, by allowing COVID-19 to continue to spread in schools, you will likely do the opposite and expose more children and all Floridians to sickness and suffering.”

Before the opening of the special session, several other national health organizations – the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Lung Association, and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society – also issued a statement calling on the Legislature to reject any proposals that would thwart vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.