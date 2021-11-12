© 2020 Health News Florida



Johnson & Johnson announces it will split into two companies

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published November 12, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST
A Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass
AP
A Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit.

The pharmaceutical and medical device business will keep the J&J name while the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine will go it alone.

Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business.

The company said Friday that the division selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name.

The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s and Band-Aid. A name was not disclosed for the new company.

Details are sparse, but the company expect the split to occur in the next two years.

Read more of this article from the Associated Press.

Associated Press
