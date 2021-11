Johnson & Johnson announces it will split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson is splitting into two companies, separating the division that sells Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business.

The company said Friday that the division selling prescription drugs and medical devices will keep Johnson & Johnson as its name.

The new consumer health company will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson’s and Band-Aid. A name was not disclosed for the new company.

Details are sparse, but the company expect the split to occur in the next two years.

