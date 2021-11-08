Mask opt-out rules are beginning for Palm Beach County public schools

Students in Palm Beach County can go to school with or without masks depending on their parents’ wishes starting Monday, according to the school district.

The move came after a ruling Friday by Division of Administrative Hearings Deputy Chief Judge Brian A. Newman, who decided a group of school districts failed to prove that the Florida Health Department’s emergency rule, which allows parents to opt their child out of quarantining or wearing a mask, illegally overstepped its legislative authority.

In a letter, the school district still strongly encouraged children to wear a facial covering while indoors. However, it directed parents wanting an opt-out to send in a signed note to their student’s first-period teacher.

