Coronavirus
Mask opt-out rules are beginning for Palm Beach County public schools

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Brooke Baitinger,
Arlene Borenstein-Zuluaga
Published November 8, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST
Miami school masks.jpg
AP

Masking up against COVID-19 is now optional for students in Palm Beach County. The move is happening a week earlier than planned.

Students in Palm Beach County can go to school with or without masks depending on their parents’ wishes starting Monday, according to the school district.

The move came after a ruling Friday by Division of Administrative Hearings Deputy Chief Judge Brian A. Newman, who decided a group of school districts failed to prove that the Florida Health Department’s emergency rule, which allows parents to opt their child out of quarantining or wearing a mask, illegally overstepped its legislative authority.

In a letter, the school district still strongly encouraged children to wear a facial covering while indoors. However, it directed parents wanting an opt-out to send in a signed note to their student’s first-period teacher.

Read more from WLRN news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus MasksPalm Beach CountyschoolsFlorida Department of HealthCourts
