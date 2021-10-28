Democrat gubernatorial candidates Crist and Fried want Florida's new surgeon general gone

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have condemned Gov. Ron DeSantis's newly appointed surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Both want Florida senators to deny Ladapo's confirmation.

During an online press conference Wednesday, Crist pointed to Ladapo's rewriting of a Florida Department of Health rule, making it explicit that parents, not school districts, have the right to opt their child out of masking to protect against COVID-19.

"Dr. Ladapo has made it clear that he was appointed not to help our state battle this public health crisis but to be an ill-informed political tool for the governor of Florida," Crist said.

Crist said Ladapo's unwillingness to share his vaccination status and refusal to wear a mask in the office of Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, makes him unfit to be surgeon seneral. Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ladapo tweeted that having a conversation with someone while wearing a mask is not something he finds productive. Ladapo also stated that he couldn't communicate clearly and effectively when half his face is covered. His refusal to wear a mask in Polsky's office was one of the reasons Fried is criticizing him. She said that Ladapo has spread misinformation and increased political divides.

"He should not be our surgeon general. He should not be somebody who is in charge of our health care policies in the state of Florida," Fried said.

She wants DeSantis to make a new appointment for surgeon general. Crist wants Ladapo to resign.



