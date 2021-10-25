© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

FDA says Pfizer's COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT
pfizer covid vaccine.png
Pfizer via AP
FDA scientists concluded that in almost every scenario the Pfizer vaccine's benefit for preventing hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 would outweigh any serious potential side effects in children.

The Food and Drug Administration posted its review late Friday ahead of a public meeting to consider opening vaccinations to kids 5 to 11.

Federal scientists say kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear highly effective at preventing symptomatic infections among elementary school children.

FDA scientists concluded that in almost every scenario the vaccine’s overall benefit for children would outweigh any serious potential side effects.

The FDA will ask an outside panel of experts to review its analysis and vote on whether to recommend the shots this week.

If regulators authorize the low-dose shots, vaccinations could begin early next month.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

COVID-19 Coronavirus coronavirus vaccine FDA Pfizer children's health
