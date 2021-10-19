© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID vaccinations hit a new low in Duval County

WJCT News | By Claire Heddles
Published October 19, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT
Just 63% of Duval County residents aged 12 and older are vaccinated against COVID.
Just 63% of Duval County residents aged 12 and older are vaccinated against COVID.

Duval County trails the rest of the state in vaccinations, and fewer residents got vaccinated last week than at any time since May.

Fewer Duval County residents got vaccinated against COVID-19 last week than at any time since May.

The 2,700 people vaccinated show that vaccination rates have fallen stagnant since COVID cases and vaccinations spiked at the beginning of August.

Just 63% of Duval residents over age 12 have been vaccinated, compared with 72% statewide. 

New COVID cases also hit a four-month low last week: 710, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. New case positivity also fell below 5%, the level at which health experts consider the pandemic under control.

Meanwhile, Duval County still hasn’t reached the moderate transmission threshold Duval County Public Schools set for lifting its mask mandate for students. The district is waiting for there to be fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people. Last week that number was about 70. 

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineJacksonvilleDuval
Claire Heddles
Claire joined WJCT as a reporter in August 2021. She was previously the local host of NPR's Morning Edition at WUOT in Knoxville, Tennessee. During her time in East Tennessee, her coverage of the COVID pandemic earned a Public Media Journalists’ Association award for investigative reporting.
Related Content