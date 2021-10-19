COVID vaccinations hit a new low in Duval County

Fewer Duval County residents got vaccinated against COVID-19 last week than at any time since May.

The 2,700 people vaccinated show that vaccination rates have fallen stagnant since COVID cases and vaccinations spiked at the beginning of August.

Just 63% of Duval residents over age 12 have been vaccinated, compared with 72% statewide.

New COVID cases also hit a four-month low last week: 710, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. New case positivity also fell below 5%, the level at which health experts consider the pandemic under control.

Meanwhile, Duval County still hasn’t reached the moderate transmission threshold Duval County Public Schools set for lifting its mask mandate for students. The district is waiting for there to be fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people. Last week that number was about 70.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.