Red tide continues to bedevil Florida's Gulf coast beaches

A report released Friday by the state environmental regulators shows medium to high concentrations of red tide blooms up and down Florida's Gulf coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said high concentrations were reported at Madeira Beach and Redington Beach in Pinellas County; with medium concentrations at Clearwater Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, John's Pass, Pass-a-Grille Beach and Fort De Soto.

In Manatee County, high concentrations were found at Bradenton Beach; with medium concentrations around the Sunshine Skyway, Anna Maria Island; Longboat Pass and off Atlas Street.

Sarasota County saw high concentrations at Lido Beach, Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis, Manasota Beach and Blind Pass Beach. Medium concentrations were found around St. Armand's Key and Venice Beach.

Red tide continues to creep northward along the Gulf coast. Medium and lower concentrations this week were reported off Levy County; around the mouth of Apalachicola Bay; Panama City; and clear up the Florida Panhandle to Navarre Pier, near Pensacola.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported off Levy, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was reported off Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

