The state received vaccine passport complaints about these businesses, governments and events
The Department of Health says the list is not of suspected or confirmed violators and “includes all entities that have been the subject of complaints from the public regarding the vaccine passport law.”
Dozens of Florida businesses and other entities have been reported to the state for vaccine passport complaints.
The complaints are in reference to a new state law that prohibits governments, schools and businesses from requiring proof of a vaccination against COVID-19. Those that break the law can be fined $5,000.
And a number of greater Tampa Bay region establishments are on the list, including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts and Gasparilla Music Festival.
The list, which was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, includes businesses, performance halls, government offices and other establishments across Florida. Many names are repeated or misspelled. Some listings are vague or reference national chains.
Other places on the list point to specific events, like the Zac Brown Band concert at the amphitheatre in Tampa and the Harry Styles concert at the Amway Center in Orlando.
Michelle Gutenstein Hinz, a spokeswoman for the Gasparilla Music Festival, said organizers are not aware of an investigation. The festival took place this month and required attendees 12 and older to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.
Paul Bilyeu, director of communications for the Straz, said the center had seen the media reports but otherwise had no comment. According to the center’s website, visitors 5 and older must show a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card at the door.
Allegiant Air, which flies out of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, is also on the list. A company spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times “the inclusion is completely without merit as Allegiant, like all other domestic carriers, does not require vaccination proof from customers.”
The health department provided the list of parties with vaccine passport complaints to WUSF as follows:
- Saint Edward's School
- iThink Financial Amphitheater
- House of Blues
- Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet
- Allied Universal
- Amway Center
- Grovenor House Condominium
- ITHINK Amphitheatre
- Kravis Center
- The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruise Line)
- Raytheon Technologies
- Broward Center of the Performing Arts
- Moffitt Communications
- Mobile Mini
- Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems"
- Naples Community Hospital
- Kravis Center
- City of Miramar, Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager"
- Memorial Hospital West
- 2021 I/ITSEC
- Daily’s Place
- Live Nation
- Alachua County Public Library
- FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
- Plaza Live
- American Gas Association
- Miami Marlins
- Metcalf, Jessica N
- AT&T
- Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
- Membership of CWA 3176
- ECPI University
- MidFlorida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
- AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
- Feld Entertainment Studios
- AdventHealth
- Vertex Aerospace
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert
- Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker.
- IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
- Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
- Gasparilla Music Festival
- Dr. Phillips Center
- New World Symphony
- Equinox
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Seafarers International Union
- Dr. Phillips Center
- The Big Arts Sanibel Island
- JP Poindexter & Co. employees.
- DoD employees
- Orange County
- Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
- Alachua County Library District
- Royal Caribbean Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
- Norton Museum
- WBENC
- American Public Transit Association
- Orange County Convention Center"
- Florida Trail Association
- Plantation Police Department
- Jewel Toffier
- Titanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classes
- Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
- "Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville"
- "Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County"
- Johns Island Club
- Geo Gaming
- Skydive Deland
- Starbucks
- Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
- Coast is Clear Music Festival
- Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
- The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on Nov. 14 at XL Soccer World Orlando
- Norton Art Gallery
- Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater airport
- American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
- 4740 Grassendale Terrace
- Amway Center - Harry Styles concert
- Florida Repertory theater
- Military defense contractor
- Disney Cruise Line
- House of Blues
- Leidos
- Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation - Brooks and Dunn Concert
- Mid FL amphitheater - David Aldean Concert
- Government contractor for Booz Allen
- Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
- Government contractor for Booz Allen
- Northrop Grumman
- Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long
