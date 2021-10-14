The state received vaccine passport complaints about these businesses, governments and events

Dozens of Florida businesses and other entities have been reported to the state for vaccine passport complaints.

The complaints are in reference to a new state law that prohibits governments, schools and businesses from requiring proof of a vaccination against COVID-19. Those that break the law can be fined $5,000.

The Florida Department of Health says the list is not of suspected or confirmed violators and “includes all entities that have been the subject of complaints from the public regarding the vaccine passport law.”

And a number of greater Tampa Bay region establishments are on the list, including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts and Gasparilla Music Festival.

The list, which was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel, includes businesses, performance halls, government offices and other establishments across Florida. Many names are repeated or misspelled. Some listings are vague or reference national chains.

Other places on the list point to specific events, like the Zac Brown Band concert at the amphitheatre in Tampa and the Harry Styles concert at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Michelle Gutenstein Hinz, a spokeswoman for the Gasparilla Music Festival, said organizers are not aware of an investigation. The festival took place this month and required attendees 12 and older to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

Paul Bilyeu, director of communications for the Straz, said the center had seen the media reports but otherwise had no comment. According to the center’s website, visitors 5 and older must show a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card at the door.

Allegiant Air, which flies out of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport, is also on the list. A company spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times “the inclusion is completely without merit as Allegiant, like all other domestic carriers, does not require vaccination proof from customers.”

The health department provided the list of parties with vaccine passport complaints to WUSF as follows:

Saint Edward's School

iThink Financial Amphitheater

House of Blues

Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet

Allied Universal

Amway Center

Grovenor House Condominium

ITHINK Amphitheatre

Kravis Center

The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruise Line)

Raytheon Technologies

Broward Center of the Performing Arts

Moffitt Communications

Mobile Mini

Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems"

Naples Community Hospital

Kravis Center

City of Miramar, Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager"

Memorial Hospital West

2021 I/ITSEC

Daily’s Place

Live Nation

Alachua County Public Library

FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad

Plaza Live

American Gas Association

Miami Marlins

Metcalf, Jessica N

AT&T

Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)

Membership of CWA 3176

ECPI University

MidFlorida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)

AGA : 2021 Operations Conference

Feld Entertainment Studios

AdventHealth

Vertex Aerospace

iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert

Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker.

IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker

Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast

Gasparilla Music Festival

Dr. Phillips Center

New World Symphony

Equinox

Armory Center for the Arts

Seafarers International Union

Dr. Phillips Center

The Big Arts Sanibel Island

JP Poindexter & Co. employees.

DoD employees

Orange County

Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center

Carnival Cruise Line

Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation

Alachua County Library District

Royal Caribbean Alachua County Board of County Commissioners

Norton Museum

WBENC

American Public Transit Association

Orange County Convention Center"

Florida Trail Association

Plantation Police Department

Jewel Toffier

Titanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classes

Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center

"Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville"

"Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County"

Johns Island Club

Geo Gaming

Skydive Deland

Starbucks

Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center

Coast is Clear Music Festival

Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate

The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on Nov. 14 at XL Soccer World Orlando

Norton Art Gallery

Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater airport

American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility

4740 Grassendale Terrace

Amway Center - Harry Styles concert

Florida Repertory theater

Military defense contractor

Disney Cruise Line

House of Blues

Leidos

Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation - Brooks and Dunn Concert

Mid FL amphitheater - David Aldean Concert

Government contractor for Booz Allen

Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC

Government contractor for Booz Allen

Northrop Grumman

Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long

