Mayo Clinic Jacksonville expands with emergency services, hotel, restaurant and more

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville is undergoing a $460 million-plus building boom to expand its internationally respected medical care and improve services for patients, their families, researchers and hospital personnel.

The recently announced $70 million Hilton hotel to be built on the Southside medical center campus is the newest among six major projects in various stages at the medical center.

Five others either are in the design phase, under construction or recently completed at the medical center, Kevin Punsky, Mayo Clinic communications manager, told the Florida Times-Union.

Read the rest of the story at WJCT News partner The Times-Union.

Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.