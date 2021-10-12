Don't pitch those masks, yet. Students still need them in Duval schools

The Duval County School Board is holding firm on its mask mandate.

On Monday, the board met to go over criteria used to measure if the mandate should stay in effect and discuss potential changes.

But based on advice from the Office of General Counsel — that the school board is involved in multiple lawsuits regarding its existing mask policy — the board opted not to discuss details during a public meeting until its own litigation team was more informed.

Read the rest of the story at WJCT News partner The Times-Union.

