Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida finally applies for $2.3 billion in federal COVID school relief funds

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran submitted a plan to the federal government outlining how the state and school districts intend to spend relief funds.

Florida is the last state to submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Education that's required before more than $2.3 billion in federal aid for Florida schools can be released.

Florida is proposing to use its remaining $2.3 billion in federal school relief money to boost reading and math achievement, expand vocational education programs and provide free SATs for high school students.

Florida submitted its plan to the U.S. Department of Education late Wednesday.

The 342-page plan was submitted two days after the U.S. Department of Education asked why Florida was the only state in the nation that hadn’t submitted its proposal for the third phase of coronavirus relief money.

The plan was developed using data from statewide assessments taken last spring.

The state education department got the test results in July and then surveyed stakeholders to identify needs.

The federal government withheld one-third of the state's allocation before it received the plan.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

