WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

U.S. hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
COVID patient in Utah.jpeg
Charlie Ehlert
/
University of Utah Health via AP
In this image provided by the University of Utah Health, medical professionals look after a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit on July 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000. It's is a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant and the refusal of millions of Americans to get vaccinated.

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked overall in the U.S., particularly in the Deep South, But many Northern states are still struggling with rising cases.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000, a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant.

The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3½ months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them. That's deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public because vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness.

Click here to read the complete article from AP.

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
