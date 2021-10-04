U.S. hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 700,000, a grim and frustrating milestone as the nation confronts a surge in infections and deaths driven by the delta variant.

The last 100,000 deaths were recorded in just 3½ months and occurred when vaccines were available to anyone over the age of 12 who wanted them. That's deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public because vaccinations overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness.

Health experts say the fourth wave of the pandemic has peaked overall in the U.S., particularly in the Deep South, But many Northern states are still struggling with rising cases.

